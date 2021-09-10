Jaheim: Arrested for Animal Cruelty

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Singer Jaheim has been arrested for animal curelty.

via NYDN:

Cops went to Hoagland’s home Monday morning to investigate a report of a “puppy in distress” and ended up finding six dogs in the driveway, authorities said. One of the dogs was initially unresponsive in a water-filled crate and later had to be euthanized, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Additional dogs were found inside of separate crates which were partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces,” prosecutors said in a news release. (LoveBScott)

