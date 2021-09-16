Lifestyle
Sephora Launches The Sephora Favorites Black-Owned Beauty Kit, Highlighting Black-Owned Businesses

Sephora has been vocal about wanting to represent Black-founded and Black-Owned brands in their stores. In fact, they were one of the first retailers to sign The 15 Percent Pledge, a mission to pledge 15% of their shelf space to Black-Owned businesses. The goal is to expand on the products of Black business owners, as well as provide better support and development so that each brand can achieve long-term success.

As a result, Sephora has tapped into some amazing companies to develop their very first Sephora Favorites Black-Owned Beauty Kit. Now available for purchase, you can get your very own medley of top-selling products made by your favorite brands. Retailing at just $35.00 but valued at $140.00, your kit will include:

  • 3.3 oz/ 94 g adwoa beauty Baomint™ Deep Conditioning Treatment
  • 1 oz/ 30 mL BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Hair Oil Everyday Gloss
  • 1 oz/ 30 mL Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
  • 0.42 oz/ 12.5 mL FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara
  • 0.14 oz/ 4 g PAT McGRATH LABS MatteTrance™ Lipstick in Omi (mid-tone rose)
  • 0.16 oz/ 5 mL Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform®
  • 1.52 oz/ 45 mL Fenty Skin Mini Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser 

Per the website, “Sephora will donate $20 from the sale of each kit to the 15 Percent Pledge—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocacy organization urging major retailers to commit 15 percent of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses. It offers large corporations accountability, support, and consulting services with the goal of advocating for and supporting Black-owned businesses.”

Sephora is putting their money where their mouth is, while giving you an affordable way to get the latest must-have products. You can shop the Sephora Favorites Black-Owned Beauty Kit here.

