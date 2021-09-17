Fa Sho Celebrity News
Rapper Biz Markie to have a street named after him in Long Island.

via: Revolt

A city in Long Island is hoping to keep Biz Markie’s name alive by designating one of its streets after the late emcee. According to a post from Biz’s widow, Tara Hall, the acclaimed deejay will get his own street in his hometown of Patchogue. During the upcoming event, South Street will be renamed Biz Markie Way.

The street renaming is intended to commemorate “the contributions Biz has achieved as an actor, beatboxed, DJ and philanthropist,” per the post. According to DJ Cutmaster Cool V, the ceremony was not intended to bless Biz with a posthumous honor.

