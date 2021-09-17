Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Telfar Unveils New Duffle Bag And Discusses The Launch Of Telfar.TV During NYFW Press Conference

Telfar Clemens held a press conference to announce the launch of Telfar.TV and a new duffle bag.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Telfar - Presentation - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Telfar Clemens chose an unorthodox way to present at NYFW 2021.  Instead of the usual runway fashion show, the popular designer held a press conference, along with a panel of 12 people, to announce the launch of Telfar.TV.  Simultaneously, the press conference was broadcasted on Instagram live so that fans could be a part of the special event. 

Telfar - Presentation - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Telfar.TV is a 24-hour, live-linear broadcast channel that introduces another way for the brand to connect with its fans.  While currently there isn’t any content on the channel, fans were encouraged to contribute to the channel by submitting videos of them sporting their Telfar gear which may result in one of the submissions being chosen for a free handbag.  

Just when fans thought the press conference was only talk and no new fashion, Telfar interrupted the informative moment to drop his latest creation – a sleek, modern duffle featuring the Telfar logo on both sides of the bag.  Of course fans went crazy in the comments.  While some were praising the look of the bag, others were hoping they could finally get their hands on a coveted Telfar bag ( because more than a few of us are all too familiar with the struggle when it comes to scoring one of these highly-sought after bags).  

Telfar - Presentation - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

The bag comes in sizes small, medium, and large…but there’s a catch.  It will only be available through Telfar.TV.  A shoppable QR code will appear on Telfar.TV, and if you catch the code…you’ve got yourself a Telfar duffle bag.

Happy scanning folks!    

DON’T MISS…

I Gave My Telfar Bag An Artistic Upgrade Just In Time For The Fall

Secure The Bag: #BlackTwitter’s Hilarious Reaction To Telfar’s Sold Out ‘Azalea’ Bag

The Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Beyonce Rocking A White Telfar Bag

Telfar Unveils New Duffle Bag And Discusses The Launch Of Telfar.TV During NYFW Press Conference  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 weeks ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 9 months ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close