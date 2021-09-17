News
An 8-Year-Old Black Girl Dies In Philly Suburb. ‘High Probability’ Cops Killed Her

Nearly a month after her killing, the Fanta Bility's family is left wondering when justice will be served.

Often attributed to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the quote “justice delayed, is justice denied” is an ancient legal principle. And yet justice continues to be denied for 8-year-old Fanta Bility and other victims of a late August police shooting. Nearly a month after her killing, the community of Sharon Hill, Pa. is left wondering when justice will be served.

According to local news outlets, an independent investigation into the killing of eight-year-old Fanta Bility was announced Thursday. Philadelphia’s ABC affiliate reported a former District attorney Kelley Hodge, will oversee the independent review. Sharon Hill Borough Council brought in Hodge in response to the sense of urgency for answers. (Read more for Philadelphia 6 ABC here)

The Delco Times reported Hodge was brought in for her unbiased lens and her background as both the first Black woman district attorney in Philadelphia and her time as a public defender.  According to the Delco Times, Hodge’s appointment was to address potential policy violations related to the events that led to officers killing Bility and injuring three others.

“In addition to accountability, the investigation will examine Sharon Hill Police Department policies and procedures at the time of the tragic shooting and the use of force training requirements to assess and advise on their content and application,” said Borough Solicitor Sean Kilkenny in a statement.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, state Sen. Anthony H. Williams joined other Delaware County Black Caucus members for a press conference echoing community demands for answers and accountability.

In most scenarios, the perpetrator would already be in custody. Yet, somehow the rules are different when the possible killer of a young child is a police officer. The community is still piecing together the facts, while her family grieves the loss of one so young and full of potential.

Community members led a march last week, calling out the slow wheels of justice in figuring out what happened and which of the three cops on the scene were responsible for killing Bility. From what is known, officers shot at a vehicle outside of a high school football game on the night of August 27.

Two of the officers are white, and one is Black. But it is unknown who fired the fatal shot. Bility’s older was also injured during the incident. But the question remains why this happened and what Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteime will do about it.

In a statement issued on Sept. 2, Stollsteime explained that officers may have been shot at from a block away from the high school stadium, as a crowd was leaving a football game. Despite the presence of families and children, the three officers discharged their weapons.

“Tragically, our investigation has now determined that there is a high probability that the responsive gunfire of the Sharon Hill Police Officers struck four victims, including the shots that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility and wounded her sister,” stated Stollsteime.

The Inquirer reported Stollsteime again offered the family his thoughts and prayers, but what they need now more than ever are answers and action.

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people.

An 8-Year-Old Black Girl Dies In Philly Suburb. ‘High Probability’ Cops Killed Her  was originally published on newsone.com

