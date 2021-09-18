Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Warner Music Group Announces HBCU Internship Program

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2020

Source: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Warner Music Group, the music conglomerate with ties to labels such as Atlantic, Asylum, and Warner Records is giving back to HBCU students looking to get a head start in the music industry.

The program is designed to offer a comprehensive history of the music industry, build skills, identify talents and career pathways and serves as a paid internship starting at $20 an hour!

For full details and information, check out the flyer below. Potential applicants can apply until September 24! Good luck!

Warner Music Group Internship

RELATED: The Value Of An Internship By J Mac

RELATED: Gunna & Goodr Join Forces To Provide Free Clothing & Groceries In Local Atlanta Middle School

Warner Music Group Announces HBCU Internship Program  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 weeks ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 9 months ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 12 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close