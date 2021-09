LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The UC bearcats rallied from behind 14-0 lead by quarterback Desmond Ridder who dealt with struggle through the first half to win 38-24.

The #8 ranked Bearcats have a bye week, then head to No. 12 Notre Dame on Oct. 2.

Ridder was 20 of 36 with 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception.