Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Expecting Their First Child Together

A bun is in the oven for Jeannie Mai and Jeezy!

On the season premiere of The Real, Mai stepped out and revealed her growing baby bump in front of her castmates Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais and the audience. The baby is the first for Mai and the third for Jeezy, who has two children from a previous relationship.

“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news,” she told Women’s Health Magazine. Keeping the bump a secret was difficult for the fashionista, but she shared the two experienced difficulties trying to conceive a child. The couple opted for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) due to Jeannie being 41. Just before the couple exchanged vows at their March 2021 wedding, Jeannie discovered she was pregnant, only to suffer a miscarriage soon after.

“I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself,” Jeannie said. Up until last year, she didn’t want to be a parent. “My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.”

However, falling in love with the Atlanta rapper and entrepreneur changed her mind on the matter.

“Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child,” she said.

A week after their wedding, at a doctor’s appointment for their IVF treatments, Jeannie discovered she was pregnant again. The ability for the two to finally conceive was a sign from God, Mai says. It came during the couple’s happiest, most-stress free period – their early days as husband and wife.

“It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” she adds.

With motherhood officially in her future, Jeannie understands she’s stepping into a brand new role, one she feels comfortable in finally accepting and appreciating.

“I’m so aware of my own emotions growing up right now. It all comes back to you,” she says. “Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect.”

