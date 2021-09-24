Tiger King: Netflix Announced A Tiger King 2 Is On The Way

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Are you ready for Tiger King 2? It’s on the way Netflix has anounced.

Via LoveBScott

Netflix unveiled a teaser trailer for its upcoming true crime releases that included a preview of ‘Tiger King 2’ set to premiere later this year.

Four other new docuseries and films are also set to drop through early 2022.

Considering Joe Exotic is in jail and basically, everything viewers saw in the original flick has been sold, dissolved, or destroyed — it’s unclear what the sequel will cover.

Also On 100.3: