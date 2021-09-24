Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Tiger King: Netflix Announced A Tiger King 2 Is On The Way

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Are you ready for Tiger King 2? It’s on the way Netflix has anounced.

Via LoveBScott

 

Netflix unveiled a teaser trailer for its upcoming true crime releases that included a preview of ‘Tiger King 2’ set to premiere later this year.

Four other new docuseries and films are also set to drop through early 2022.

Considering Joe Exotic is in jail and basically, everything viewers saw in the original flick has been sold, dissolved, or destroyed — it’s unclear what the sequel will cover.

2 , A , announced , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , is , king , NetFlix , on , The , tiger , Tiger King , way

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 weeks ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 6 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 9 months ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 11 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 12 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close