It’s that time of season for the haunted houses and scary movies!

Kings island Halloween Haunt has opened up for the 2021 season, after being closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The event has been named the best theme park Halloween event in the country, according to a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice poll.

Some select rides such as The Beast, Banshee, Diamondback, Mystic Timbers and other attractions are open with plenty of live entertainment.

Will you attend?