Happy Birthday Jayda Cheaves! 5 Times She Slayed On The ‘Gram

Today, Instagram queen Jayda Cheaves a.k.a Jayda Wayda celebrates her 24th birthday. In celebration of her special day, let's take a look back at some of the many times she's slayed on Instagram!

7th Annual Labor Day All White Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

When it comes to style inspiration, there are only a few social media personalities that stand out as our favorites. Among those is Jayda Wayda, the well-known entrepreneur, model, Internet sensation, and girlfriend to rapper, Lil Baby. Jayda, whose real name is Jayda Cheaves, has captured the hearts of beauties everywhere with her social media page as she often shows off her stunning looks, unique hairstyles, and trendy style. Not only is she an Instagram queen, but she’s also a successful businesswoman with a heavy stake in the hair and beauty industry selling bundles, wigs, accessories, and other hair-related products.

Today (September 25), the social media influencer turns 24 and in true Jayda fashion, she’s not disappointing when it comes to her look. In honor of her birthday, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite Jayda style moments as posted on her Instagram.

Her 24th Birthday Look

Today, Jayda shared this stunning picture of herself in honor of her 24th birthday. She wore a halter-tied, pink and blue maxi dress, her dark hair in a high, messy bun, and silver strappy sandals to set the entire look off. She paired the outfit with a blinged-out necklace and earrings and gave us her 5.9 million followers her best birthday pose. “Happy birthday 2 me 👅,” she captioned the flick. 

Her All Black Everything Look 

Just a few days ago, Jayda posed up in this all-black-everything look, rocking a leather bucket hat, a black and white cropped bomber jacket, black shorts, and black leather knee-high boots. She paired the look with a silver bag and looked stunning as she stepped out in the Atlanta streets.

Her Retro Pink Look 

About a week ago, Jayda stepped out for a club appearance at Love Night Club in Memphis wearing this super cute retro look from @thekingofstyle_. She wore a baby pink tube top and paired it with pink and green printed leggings. She complimented the look with lime green strappy sandals and wore a long, braided ponytail that graced her waist.

Her Hot Pink Look 

This look has got to be one of our favorites, as the IG star stepped out in hot pink from head to toe. Jayda wore a hard shell, pink top that tied up in the back. She paired the look with a matching, hot pink long maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs and things. She paired the look with diamond-encrusted, strap-up sandals and switched up her ‘do from her usual jet black to honey blonde.

 

Her Trendy Braided Ponytail 

Although not a fashion look, we have to include this adorable ponytail that Jayda rocked recently, giving full testament to her versatile style. The pony was created by @eapheat, Jayda and @kinggjai_ and featured a side braid, slick back top and bottom, and full, wavy bouncy ponytail that hung long and down Jayda’s back. While we’re unsure where she wore this gorgeous style, we know she killed it wherever she was!

Happy birthday, Jayda!

