Kelly Price says she is not missing and that Covid hit her hard.

Via LoveBScott

Kelly Price is speaking out amid reports she’s missing from her family.

She and her attorney, Monica Ewing, spoke to TMZ and basically said that she’s been recovering from COVID-19 and isolated herself from her family — who she doesn’t routinely stay in touch with.

https://www.tmz.com/videos/2021-09-27-092621-kelly-price-legal-1256462/

