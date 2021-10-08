The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Lynn Whitfield Shares Her Favorite Love Interest & What You’ll Learn In Her Episode Of ‘Uncensored’

Stunning actress Lynn Whitfield is a certified legend to the game of acting, and you’ll be able to see just why this Sunday (Oct 10) when her episode of UNCENSORED airs on TV One at 10PM Eastern / 9 Central.

We had the pleasure of having the Greenleaf star stop by the show to share stories of her past leading men and what you can expect from the upcoming episode.

While the hosts tried their best to get Lynn to reveal her favorite male co-star throughout her illustrious career, the seasoned vet knew just what to say that was both respectful to the men and kept her stance as a lady with class in tact. Nonetheless, even spending a minute on the phone with the wonderful Whitfield proved to be a delight in itself.

Enjoy our exclusive with actress Lynn Whitfield below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Lynn Whitfield Shares Her Favorite Love Interest & What You'll Learn In Her Episode Of 'Uncensored'  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

