Naya Rivera’s: Family Victory In Wrongful Death Battle Over Tragic Drowning

Naya Rivera’s family scores big in a wrongful death lawsuit.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents, the judge presiding over the suit against Ventura County shut down the defendant’s attempt to block Naya’s family from collecting punitive damages.

Back in November, Naya’s ex-husband Ryan filed a lawsuit against Ventura County over the tragic 2020 drowning incident. The actress had rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru.

Her son was found sleeping alone on the boat hours later. A massive search was launched, and her body was eventually found. Investigators found Naya and her son were swimming, but she did not get back on the boat. (LoveBScott)

