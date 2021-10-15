Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Phaedra Parks Serves Serious Lewks At The Covenant Screening In Atlanta

Judging by Phaedra's Instagram page, blondes really DO have more fun.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

"Covenant" Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Phaedra Parks has been loving life as a blonde bombshell. The mother of two, and former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mate made an appearance at the COVENANT screening in Atlanta clad in a silver metallic off-the shoulder midi dress and long, luscious hair that fell to her waist.

"Covenant" Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The 47-year-old mortician and attorney has been shutting down the gram lately with her flawless makeup and sexy style. Her refined look makes for a perfect re-entry to the Housewives of Atlanta cast. Rumor has it, Phaedra will re-join the cast as Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams confirm they will not be returning. NeNe Leakes, the OG of the Housewives crew, left the show the season before last, and she also will not be returning this season.

Judging from Phaedra’s Instagram page, blondes really do have more fun. From short bobs to long, luxurious tresses, Mrs. Parks is slaying in her latest hair obsession. If we’re being honest here, we’re slightly infatuated with the look ourselves. Phaedra’s new look is full of flair, and it’s more than just the hair. Her entire wardrobe oozes confidence and HBIC energy. We love to see it! Can’t wait to see this play out on screen.

What do you think? Are you loving Phaedra Parks’ new swag?

 

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses

Porsha leaves ‘RHOA’, Fans Debate if They’ll Be Tuning Into The Next Season

No Ma’am! Kandi Says If Phaedra Comes Back To RHOA, She’s Out!

Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks Serves Serious Lewks At The Covenant Screening In Atlanta  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close