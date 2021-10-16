Arts & Entertainment
Jordyn Woods Serves Face And Body In Burgundy Cut-Out Dress

Jordyn Woods just set Instagram ablaze when she served face and body in her latest pic.

Anastasia Karanikolaou For Oh Polly Valentine's Day Launch

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Beauties, Jordyn Woods has done it again! The 24-year-old is known for constantly serving and today, she’s just shut down Instagram again with her latest post and we can’t stop swooning!

Rocking a super sexy burgundy cut-out dress, the IG influencer flicked it up for the ‘Gram seemingly before a night out on the town. Jordyn paired the curve-hugging dress with clear, slide-in heels and dark nails, wearing her dark-colored hair down and full of body. She looked stunning as she rocked a natural beat on her face and posed for the cameras. “Getting dressed to remind myself I’m her 🤎,” she captioned the photo set, which instantly set IG and her 12 million followers ablaze.

 

“This clears up any doubt ❤🔥love you,” Jordyn’s mother and manager, Elizabeth Woods, commented on her daughter’s post while Jordyn’s little sister, Jodie, commented “juuuust fine. 😍👏.” Jordyn’s boo, NBA baller Karl Anthony Townes also commented on the post, simply writing, “🤎” to show his love for the gorgeous model. 

But Jordyn didn’t stop there, she also gave us a REEL where she showed off her stunning look even more and gave us every angle, just in case we forgot how fine she really is. Check out the REEL Below.

“You ate itttt🔥🔥,” one fan commented while another said “Wow ❤🔥 its face its body its errthang❤.” And another fan commented what we were all thinking, “It’s the all Natural for me 😍😍.” She looks great!

Jordyn Woods Serves Face And Body In Burgundy Cut-Out Dress

