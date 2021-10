LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Eve opens up about how she feels about the current state of Hip-Hop.

“There’s a lot of clones,” she told Trevor Noah. “I feel like back in the day, uniqueness was celebrated and I think now there’s a lot of the sameness and that to me… It makes it boring a lot of the time, for me.”

However, she does have respect for many of today’s artists. “Not everyone ’cause there are some dope artists out there that I really do love.” (LoveBScott)

