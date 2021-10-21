Arts & Entertainment
Here Are 5 Times Doja Cat Gave Us Style Goals

In honor of Doja Cat's birthday, let's take a look back at five times she gave us style goals.

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Happy birthday to the superstar that is Doja Cat! Today the songstress turns 26 years old and if we know anything about this beauty, she’ll be sure to celebrate in style. From her catchy tunes to her trendy style and everything in between, Doja Cat is completely dominating the industry and we can’t wait to see what she’ll do next! In honor of this beauty’s 26th birthday, let’s look back at five times she gave us style goals!

 

2021 Grammy Awards

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Earlier this year, Doja Cat attended the 2021 Grammy Music Awards and turned heads in this stand-out gown. The gown was long-sleeved and featured a low-plunging neckline that showed off major cleavage and connected to an intense green and black feathery skirt that flowed behind her as she walked. She rocked a super short pixie cut wig and dramatic makeup as she flicked it up on the red carpet with fellow entertainer Meg Thee Stallion.

2021 MTV VMAS 

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 / Getty

At this year’s MTV VMAs, Doja turned heads once again in this burgundy, black, and red wrap dress. She paired the look with thigh-high, platform boots and wore dramatic makeup and hair for the night’s event.

 

2020 MTV VMAS 

2020 MTV Video Music Awards – Winners Room

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Last year at the MTV VMAs, Doja took to the stage and captured everybody’s eye in this super cute, short red, fringe dress. She paired the look with matching red strappy sandals and opted for a long, low ponytail for her hair.

 

2020 Billboard Music Awards 

Billboard Music Awards - Season 2020

Source: NBC / Getty

Also last year, Doja Cat showed up to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards rocking this sheer, shimmery long gown. She paired the long with a long orange wig that she wore straight down for the night’s festivities.

2020 Billboard Awards

Billboard Music Awards - Season 2020

Source: NBC / Getty

Later in the evening at last year’s Billboard Awards, Doja switched it up and rocked this super cute number and switched her hair to a pin-up look that gave us od Hollywood glam vibes.

Happy birthday, Doja!

Here Are 5 Times Doja Cat Gave Us Style Goals  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

