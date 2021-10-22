LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Taraji P. Henson is an open book on her Facebook Watch talk show Peace Of Mind With Taraji. During a recent episode, with guest star Angela Simmons, Taraji divulged some pretty unsettling details about a past relationship. Taraji revealed she was once in a domestic violence relationship that left her permanently scarred.

“It started with the bruises, and grabbing,” she shared. “For me it was when blood was drawn, that’s when I knew I had to go.” The beloved actress went on to describe an incident that left her missing a piece of her lip.

Angela also opened up about her experience with an abusive partner. “A lot of it was mental, then when I started seeing bruises and stuff, I was like this is actually real,” she shared.

Angela said she felt “broken” and questioned “How could I make someone so upset that they would treat me like that.” She ultimately was able to leave the relationship and wants to encourage other women who may be going through the same, to seek help.

One of the main statements from the episode came from DV survivor Shannon France Hall, who said, “look out for your sisters,” to which Taraji added, “and don’t judge.”

Catch the full episode of Peace Of Mind on Facebook Watch.

Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About Abusive Ex Partner: ‘I’m Missing A Piece Of My Lip’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

