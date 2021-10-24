Issa Rae And Yvonne Orji Channeled Lil’ Kim At Final ‘Insecure Fest’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday (October 23) was the final Insecure Fest in celebration of HBO’s fifth and final season of Insecure and the event brought out some of our favorite celebrities who gathered together in celebration of the final season. Among those in attendance were Insecure creator and star, Issa Rae, along with her costars, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Sarunas T. Jackson, Christina Elmore, Jean Elie, Leonard Robinson, Tristen J. Winger, Courtney A. Taylor, Dominique Perry, and Sujata Day, along with showrunner Prentice Penny who showed up and showed out for the outdoor party.

Hosted by Crissle and Fran of the Insecuritea Podcast, this year’s block party event showcased local Black-owned vendors including Eso Won Books, Sienna Naturals, Gorilla Rx Wellness, and Supervsn Studios, also with surprise musical performances by Flo Milli, Schoolboy Q, Jazmine Sullivan, Duckwrth, and Kamaiyah.

While fans enjoyed the music and atmosphere, it was when Issa and Yvonne took the stage during a DJ set to rap along to Lil’ Kim’s verse in “All About The Benjamins” that really got fans excited and easily became one of the best moments of the night! Rocking a matching blue and white set, Issa grabbed the mic on stage and channeled her inner Lil’ Kim while her costar and on-screen best friend Yvonne hyped her up in the background. Yvonne kept it casual cute and wore a green jumpsuit with white sneakers as she interacted with the crowd and cheered Issa on. Check out the moment below.

“Issa Dee would be proud,” one fan commented, nodding to Issa’s Insecure character.

While another said, “Love it, they Ate Lil Kim verse,” adding a few fire emojis to the tweet.

The fifth and final season of Insecure airs tonight on HBO and Yvonne had just one request for fans as they prepare to watch the final season: “I would love to see Twitter in Season 5 just love Molly a little bit more!”

Don’t miss…

Issa Rae Glows On The Cover Of Self Magazine

5 Times Issa Rae Was Our Stylish Awkward Black Girl

Issa Rae And Yvonne Orji Channeled Lil’ Kim At Final ‘Insecure Fest’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: