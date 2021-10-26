DMX: Family Releases A Statement Regarding His Estate

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

DMX’s family has released an official statement regarding his estate.

It looks like DMX’s ex-wife and oldest sons are named as temporary administrators of his estate.

According to Uproxx

There have also been claims of people coming forward claiming to be children of the late rapper, the most recent of which would bring the number of children he fathered to 15. Suffice it to say, who gets to manage an estate that includes five platinum albums among the eight LPs, seven compilations albums, three mixtapes, and publishing rights to this and more, is a notable assignment. Read the full statement released today below. (LoveBScott)

