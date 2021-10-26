Howard Living Conditions Blamed On ‘Slumlordy’ Property Management Company As Dorms Placed In ‘Hypercare’

A group of Howard University Students have been protesting the living conditions in their dorms for over a week.
Using the Twitter hashtag #BlackburnTakeover, students organized a sit-in at the Blackburn Center, to bring attention to the horrid and unlivable conditions they have been forced into.
Students have used social media, as well as traditional media to share first-hand accounts of the issues that plagued the campus.
Photos of mold piling up in air vents and behind hanging photographs on walls were shared thousands of times on the internet. Students complained about roaches, rats and share stories of their friends being hospitalized because of mold exposure.
As the students continue to get louder and more unified, the world is taking notice.
Rapper Gucci Mane refused to perform at Howard University’s homecoming and announced he stood in solidarity with the protesters on Campus.
While on the Howard homecoming stage, rapper Lil Durk left the stage after only performing a few songs. In a TikTok video taken from the crowd, Durk can be heard explaining to fans that he was supposed to do more songs but wasn’t feeling the experience.
“Aye look. We were supposed to do more songs but this sh*t sound so bogus, I don’t even feel this sh*t for real,” said Durk. “I appreciate y’all for f*cking with us..”
Durk immediately walked off stage to a crowd of boos.
Howard University officials aren’t feeling all of this unwanted attention and seem to be feeling the pressure. Students recently took shots at Howard University’s 40-year contract with Corvias, the property management company hired to provide maintenance for the dorms. In a video posted to Twitter, a student calls Corvias a “very slum lordy company” and explains her issues with the company.
“They don’t respond to maintenance requests. I requested my air filter be cleaned multiple times, it hasn’t been cleaned or changed. There is also mold growing from the exit sign outside of my dorm.”
But Corvias defended its record in a statement to The Guardian.
A spokesperson for the company said, “A recent inspection discovered mold in less than a tenth of 1% of rooms – 34 out of 3,300. We encourage students to report service needs as soon as possible by contacting the front desk attendant, by phone, or online.”
Howard officials also recently announced that they are placing all res halls in “hyper-care,” and go above and beyond to clean HVAC systems, change filters and be exceptionally responsive to maintenance needs going forward.
1.
1 of 11
More mold photos a student at @HowardU sent me this morning of her dorm in the Quad. @fox5dc #BlackburnTakeover— Jacqueline Matter (@JMatter_TV) October 21, 2021
I reached out to @VP office to see if she has any comment on her alma mater’s living conditions. I also reached out to HU for a finance report but haven’t heard back pic.twitter.com/kP3i2xdICR
2.
2 of 11
NEW: Getting ready to go live at 10pm and another student walks by and asks us if we’re reporting on the mold problems at @HowardU - she then sends me these photos from a mold-covered picture frame in her dorm at the Quadrangle. @fox5dc #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/nmbOJLuL4E— Jacqueline Matter (@JMatter_TV) October 21, 2021
3.
3 of 11
"if you really support Black Colleges, share this, support us!" #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/2l4giD3NGh— Nightmare on Howard Pl 🎃 (@foreverambre) October 13, 2021
4.
4 of 11
After seeing all the post from #BlackburnTakeover, I have to contextualize the issues students have had at Howard because it is truly inhumane what undergraduates go through. This thread will go the history of civil disobedience and issues with the living conditions at Howard 1/ pic.twitter.com/vxbtzOZ1Bt— 🦂 (@scorptini) October 13, 2021
5.
5 of 11
As colder temperatures hit DC, Howard students continue to insist on their demands while living in tents on Howard’s campus #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/F13NBQwBvm— Dr. Ravi K. Perry (@raviperry) October 19, 2021
6.
6 of 11
The students aren’t letting up. #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/6aiLVFmj0X— KING📸. (@jacob_bellevue) October 14, 2021
7.
7 of 11
no housing crisis but we have mold growing EVERYWHERE?! #blackburntakeover pic.twitter.com/jCtXy9ABBf— eve🧚🏾♀️ (@eveechanel) October 15, 2021
8.
8 of 11
For far too long the Admin at Howard has continued to ignore the cries and issues that the students have faced: mold/ mushrooms growing in their dorms, lack or support and responses from admin, no building for classes or tuition assistance. #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/6ROudKKDly— 𝙉𝙤𝙩 𝙋𝙖𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 ✋🏾 (@incognitovirgo4) October 13, 2021
9.
9 of 11
The students at @HowardU have always been changemakers and have made history as a result. I support their struggle for safe, dignified housing. It's the same struggle Black families face against gentrification all over DC. Power concedes nothing without demand. #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/NOTNjv0i7v— Janeese Lewis George (@Janeese4DC) October 19, 2021
10.
10 of 11
Day 5 of the #BlackburnTakeover at #HowardUniversity. Students from the School of Social Work set up a tent and have been out here supporting our Baby Bison. As social workers in-training, we must advocate for populations who have been neglected from our place of access. pic.twitter.com/MjskqjvHbf— Zekiiyah J. (@Zekiiyah_) October 16, 2021
11.
11 of 11
More Howard Students have come to stand in solidarity with protester inside of Blackburn! #BlackburnTakeover #HowardUniversity pic.twitter.com/S1Aj7NWHwK— Afeni 🔥 | #SaveSilwan (@ReddIsAri) October 13, 2021
