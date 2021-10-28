Arts & Entertainment
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 39 “Spooky Season”

We have a lot to celebrate this week. It’s Eva’s birthday, it’s Halloween, and Cuffing Season is in full effect! To top it off, we have special guest A.J. Johnson giving us the scoop on how she doesn’t age and her new TV One show ‘Life Therapy’. We even get her to chime in the FInal Question To Undress and she’ll tell us her expectations of a man.

How early is too early? Find out what they had to say in the Final Question To Undress.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 39 “Spooky Season”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

