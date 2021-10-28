The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Nene Leakes Is Mad Because Her Former RHOA Cast Members Sent Her $200 Flowers [WATCH]

As Nene Leakes continues to mourn the loss of late husband Gregg Leakes, it appears that she isn’t too pleased with the gifts of condolences received by her former cast members on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

We took a deeper look into the situation for today’s segment of “Gary Tea,” and Nene’s viral reaction to Cynthia Bailey missing Gregg’s funeral and the $200 flower arrangement she received collectively from a few of her former RHOA cast mates left us wondering whether or not she had a valid reason to be upset. On one side, we can all understand that Leakes is still mourning and could be speaking from a place of hurt. On the other hand, particularly when it came to the flowers, is it more about the money spent or the lack of effort on the ladies’ behalf to reach out individually? 

Entertain yourself with some unexpected RHOA drama in “Gary’s Tea” today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Gary's Tea: Nene Leakes Is Mad Because Her Former RHOA Cast Members Sent Her $200 Flowers [WATCH]

