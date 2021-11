LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kayne West performs Sunday service with some of his celebrity friends.

Kanye had Justin Beiber in the building he also had Rodie Rich and they had a ball.

via Complex:

A choir of children and his own Sunday Service choir, kicked off a rooftop Sunday Service performance on Halloween—sharing interpolations of cuts off his latest studio album. The event was announced to kick off at 3 p.m. and was streamable on Triller and Fite TV, at a price of $10 to stream.

