Hot Spot: Fetty Wap Arrested With Federal Drug Trafficking Charges For Heroin, Fentanyl, & Cocaine

This past weekend didn’t go too well for the Halloween box office nor rapper Fetty Wap, and Da Brat explains why in today’s “Hot Spot” report.

The ghoulish holiday ended up falling on a Sunday, proving to put a dent in what is usually one of the biggest box office weekends at the movie theater. Unfortunately, the ongoing worries of COVID paired with stay-at-home streaming competition from the likes of HBO Max’s Dune made this a cinematic weekend that’ll be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

On Fetty Wap’s behalf, a performance at Rolling Loud NYC turned into an arrest for the New Jersey-bred rapper on federal drug trafficking charges. If convicted, which includes charges for distribution of heroin, cocaine and even the often-fatal fentanyl, he faces life behind bars.

Get more info on both topics in the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Hot Spot: Fetty Wap Arrested With Federal Drug Trafficking Charges For Heroin, Fentanyl, & Cocaine

