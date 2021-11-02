Fa Sho Celebrity News
Damon Dash: Wants To End Jay-Z Feud After 20 Years

Damon Dash said that he is ready to end a 20-year feud with Jay-Z. After Jay-Z showed him, love, during his Rock N Roll Hall of a fame acceptance speech. He also thanked Biggie Smalls.

Here’s what Dam had to say!

“It was beautiful,” Dash told Page Six, admitting he was surprised to hear his one-time friend mention him. “I’m glad he said it for the culture. We need to squash everything. So hopefully if that was an extended [olive branch] I’ll spin one back.”

“I have no beef with [him] if [he has] no beef with me,” he added, “Let’s get the lawyers out of it then. Let’s talk like men, but I definitely appreciate it.” (LoveBScott)

 

