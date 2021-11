LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jay-Z has finally joined Instagram and He is the only person Beyonce follows.

How do you feel about him just now joining Instagram?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee launched his new Instagram page on Tuesday (Nov. 2) under the @jayz handle. In less than 24 hours, he had over 2 million followers. His Instagram profile displays a throwback pic of a young Hov. (LoveBScott)

