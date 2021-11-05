Arts & Entertainment
Amara La Negra Reveals She’s Expecting Twins!

Congratulations to "Love and Hip Hop: Miami" star, Amara La Negra, who has just revealed that she's expecting twins!

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Congratulations to Love and Hip Hop: Miami cast member, Amara La Negra, who just revealed that she’s expecting twins! 
On Thursday (November 4), the reality star took to Instagram to share her People En Español digital cover where she revealed that she’s carrying twins and will be a proud single mother. “I’m Pregnant! I’m gonna be a Mom,” she captioned the Instagram post. “I’m Pregnant with Twins all Natural 🤰🏽🤰🏽.”

The mama to be looked stunning on the digital cover as she wore an all-gold, cut-out ensemble that featured a gold chain bra and a one-shoulder gold wrap. She wore her hair in a natural fro and looked like a goddess as she donned dramatic jewelry for her necklace, earrings, and necklace.
Check out the stunning cover below.

 

The 31-year-old singer also talked to People about her choice of being a single mother and raising her twins alone, telling the magazine, “I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me. Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received. But I feel blessed, and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that [I’ll be a single mom]. I am more focused on my babies.”  
She also emphasized the importance of raising her family in peace after experiencing a miscarriage in July, telling the magazine, “Even when I was in a good place with the father, I lost [a baby]. It wasn’t the time. Perhaps he wasn’t the right person either. But may God’s will be done.”

Congratulations to the beautiful mother-to-be!

Amara La Negra Reveals She’s Expecting Twins!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

