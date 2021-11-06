Music
HomeMusic

Scarface planning a farewell show in his hometown of Houston

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Scarface - Madd Hatta Morning Show Interview

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital 

 

Legendary Hip Hop Icon Brad “Scarface” Jordan is planning  farewell show in the city of Houston in which he grew up in. The statement and show was announced on the Geto Boys Podcast.

The Geto Boys member know for his surreal story telling lyrics and biggest radio hit was “Mind playin tricks” states it’s good to go out on his terms. Scarface told fellow Geto Boys MC Willie D that “I get to say farewell twice, I get to go out there and say farewell by myself, and then I get to say it with you”

The farewell show date has not been set, Brad Jordan recently recovered from the Covid-19 virus.

We wish him well on his next journey!

 

 

Boom Anniversary ConcertScarface VS Too Short
5 photos
farewell , scarface

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close