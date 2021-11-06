Scarface planning a farewell show in his hometown of Houston

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary Hip Hop Icon Brad “Scarface” Jordan is planning farewell show in the city of Houston in which he grew up in. The statement and show was announced on the Geto Boys Podcast.

The Geto Boys member know for his surreal story telling lyrics and biggest radio hit was “Mind playin tricks” states it’s good to go out on his terms. Scarface told fellow Geto Boys MC Willie D that “I get to say farewell twice, I get to go out there and say farewell by myself, and then I get to say it with you”

The farewell show date has not been set, Brad Jordan recently recovered from the Covid-19 virus.

We wish him well on his next journey!