Cincinnati News
HomeCincinnati News

Cincinnati Bearcats win homecoming game over Tulsa

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Ohio Dominican at Penn

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty 

The Cincinnati Bearcats are now 9-0 with a win over Tulsa for the UC homecoming game.

Thousands of fans gathered for the national televised game winning 28-20 with Quarterback Desmond Ridder with 274 passing and two touchdowns. The weekend has been filled with events including ESPN Gameday being on location for the first time in history. UC was out rushed but the defense sealed the victory with a fumble recovered in the end zone by the bearcats. The Bearcats highest rank this season is #2 in the polls.

 

 

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)
0 photos
21 Rappers Who Went To College
0 photos

UC Bearcats , University of Cincinnati

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close