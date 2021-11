LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Stevie J and Faith Evans are about to call it quits.

Stevie J filled for divorce in L.A. I don’t know about you but I thought they were doing well together.

Back in 2018, Stevie and Faith got married in a surprise ceremony in their Las Vegas hotel room.

Last year, Faith was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly attacking Stevie. (LoveBScott)

