Monyetta Shaw’s Wedding Dress Was Everything!

Monyetta Shaw's wedding dress was everything and we've got the details on the fabulous ensemble inside.

Saweetie x Matte Collection Launch

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Last week, TV personality and entrepreneur Monyetta Shaw tied the knot with her partner of three years, Heath Carter, in a star-studded Atlanta wedding. While the fashion was certainly fabulous at the glamourous event, it was Moneyetta’s second wedding dress that made our jaws completely drop as she stole the show and captured the attention of everybody in the room with the gorgeous ensemble. 

At the wedding reception, the new Mrs. Carter wore a $4,800 Matopeda Atelier strapless dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and was draped in sparkling crystals throughout its long train. The bride paired the look with a sparkly wedding day beat and rocked her hair in a short, blunt bob hairstyle.

Check out the stunning look below.

 

But Monyetta’s first wedding dress was just as beautiful, as she opted for a blush pink gown for the ceremony instead of the traditional white. The stunning bride shared a sneak peek of their fairytale wedding on her Instagram page, showing off both wedding gowns as well as her wedding day prep in a sweet sentimental video.

While this is Monyetta’s first marriage, she was previously engaged to singer Ne-Yo, with whom she also shares two children, Madilyn and Mason. Monyetta’s new hubby, Heath, also has children of his own, including a daughter who was a flower girl at the couple’s wedding. According to Us Weekly,  his connection to his children was part of what made her fall in love with him in the first place. “I put my kids first, and that’s just like ‘I’m sorry, this is what it is, you have to accept it.’ To see him [also] do that, and live that, and just still handle his business, and be there for me, I was like, ‘Oh, wow,’” she told the magazine’s Hot Hollywood podcast last year.

Congratulations to Monetta Shaw-Carter!

Monyetta Shaw Ties The Knot With Her Boo Heath Carter

Monyetta Shaw Kept It Classy & Congratulated Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith On Their New Pregnancy

 

Monyetta Shaw's Wedding Dress Was Everything!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
Close