Tessica Brown Says She Reached Out To Nicki Minaj To Collab On Her New Single ‘Ma Hair’, But She Got Left On Read

Well, It looks like Tessica Brown, who’s infamously dubbed “Gorilla Glue Girl,” is venturing into the world of music with the release of her new single “Ma Hair,” which is set to drop on Nov. 19.

Brown skyrocketed to social media fame, albeit in a rather unconventional way, back in February after she took to TikTok to ask for some advice on how to remove the powerful epoxy sealant from her hair. The Lousiana native thought she could use Gorilla Glue as a quick fix to slick back her edges after she ran out of her usual “Got 2b Glued” hairspray. While the incident was certainly scary, things didn’t turn out too bad for Brown in the end. The star has since launched her own hair care line called Forever Hair and she also has a thriving merch business.

It looks like her foray into the music world is another way of helping to secure her social media empire. TMZ reported that Brown flew out to LA to record her new track with the help of independent music producer and engineer Phil Valley. According to the outlet, Brown wrote the new jam all by herself, and her team even reached out to Nicki Minaj to lend a few bars to the song, but the “Pink Friday’ rhymer doesn’t appear to be too interested as she has yet to respond back.

The collab was proposed by Brown’s management team after Minaj dropped a reference about her Gorilla Glue mishap in her recent song titled “Fractions.”

During an interview with ET back in February, Brown told fans that she was bothered by the negative chatter that was stirring across social media following the incident. Some keyboard critics thought that she had purposely glued her tresses all for a little internet “clout,” but that truly wasn’t the case, according to the busy daycare founder.

“If y’all knew me, y’all know I would never, ever do anything for clout,” Brown said. “If y’all knew me, y’all would love me. Everything that y’all saying, call me, talk to me. I will talk to you. I really would talk to a lot of people. I’m not that person y’all trying to make me out to be,” she expressed before sharing what she’s learned from the experience. “Go to the salon. Or if you don’t have what you need, don’t just use anything. It’s really not that serious.”

“I’m not this whole Gorilla Glue girl, my name is Tessica Brown,” she added. “Call me. I’ll talk to you. I’ll let you know exactly who I am.”

