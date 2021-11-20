Music
HomeMusic

Kanye and Drake announce new benefit concert

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
MTV Video Music Awards After Party

Source: Rebecca Smeyne / Getty 

 

Hip hop superstars Kanye West and Drake have set aside their rival to announce a benefit concert “Free Larry Hoover” taking place December 9th 2021 at the L.A. Coliseum.

The goal is to raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform according the the event page

Kanye will headline the concert named after Larry Hoover the Co-Founder of the Chicago gang – Gangster Disciples who was imprisoned after being sentenced to 150-200 years for murder in 1973.

Tickets for the free concert open on Monday November 22 at 1pm est.

 

 

Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions
12 photos
People Want J. Prince To End These Different Issues After Squashing Drake/Kanye West Beef
10 photos

concert , drake , Kanye

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close