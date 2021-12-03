The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Here's What Went Down Last Night Between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony & Three 6 Mafia At Verzuz

Those who tuned in for the VERZUZ battle between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony & Three 6 Mafia got both a rap battle and a full-out brawl, so of course Da Brat had to make sure to make it a highlight for today’s “Hot Spot” report.

Also heating up the headlines is the surprising price of tickets for the upcoming Drake and Kanye West concert to support Larry Hoover, which is reportedly reaching over $7,000 a pop. In bittersweet news, many will soon be gathering in Memphis for a public memorial to pay homage to late rapper Young Dolph following his tragic murder a few weeks ago. It’s set to go down on December 16 at the FedExForum, and we’re sure it will be a touching tribute that will definitely be an event to remember.

Let Da Brat break it all down for you in the “Hot Spot” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Hot Spot: Here’s What Went Down Last Night Between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony & Three 6 Mafia At Verzuz  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close