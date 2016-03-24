[LISTEN] Alabama Governor’s Sexual Comments About Political Adviser Caught On Tape

The Governor of Alabama, Robert Bentley, is under fire after sexually explicit recordings were release of him talking to his political adviser Rebekah Mason. He has since apologized but the scandal is far from over.

The AL.com reports:

But Bentley, who has been under siege since former Alabama Law Enforcement Secretary Spencer Collier accused him of having an affair, denied he had been involved in a physical relationship with her.

Bentley said his comments, captured on recordings in 2014, have hurt his family and Mason’s. He called today “a difficult day.”

He repeated over and over that his sins were in the words he used in talking to Mason, nothing more.

When asked to comment on the recordings – part of which include Bentley describing how he liked the come up behind the woman and touch her breasts – he clarified that it was not a “sexual relationship.”

He did not explain the difference.

Bentley said he has not entertained the idea of stepping down. He said the people of Alabama have trusted them and he hopes they will continue to trust him.

Bentley said he has never used his office to facilitate any kind of relationship, and denied allegations by Collier that he leased a state plane to avoid having Mason’s name appear on flight manifests.

He said he has done nothing wrong, and asks for the the people’s understanding.

The tapes for which he apologized were purportedly created by members of the Bentley family in 2014 as they tried to ascertain whether he was involved in a relationship. People close to the Bentley family allowed AL.com to hear portions of the tapes, in which Bentley describes his love for Mason.

“You know I just I worry about sometimes I love so you much,” Bentley is heard saying in a phone conversation with a woman he calls Rebekah.” I worry about loving you so much.”

At the press conference today, he said he loved all of his staff.

“You know what?” he goes on. “When I stand behind you, and I put my arms around you, and I put my hands on your breasts, and I put my hands (unintelligible) and just pull you real close. I love that, too. ”

After being asked about that, Bentley reiterated that the relationship was not sexual.

Among other Bentley excerpts from the recording:

“Baby, let me know what I am going to do when I start locking the door. If we are going to do what we did the other day, we are going to have to start locking the door. ”

“Baby, I love you. I know we are in a difficult situation. Unless I make things as normal as possible here, it is going to be hell.”

“I miss you. I wish you were here with you right now. I wish I could hold you. I wish I could kiss you… I wish that, I do.”