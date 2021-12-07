Arts & Entertainment
Condolences: Nick Cannon Announces That His Youngest Son Zen Cannon Has Passed Away

Nick announced on his Fox daytime show that his youngest son, Zen Cannon, passed away on Sunday due to a form of brain cancer.

Our deepest condolences go out to Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott, and their family. Nick announced on his Fox daytime show that his youngest son, Zen Cannon, passed away on Sunday due to a form of brain cancer.

Nick opened up to his audience on his show to share the news and reveal his faith and his emotions regarding the unfortunate situation. “I’m here to show that I can fight through this.  I’m feeling it.  I’m vulnerable.  I’m open.”, stated a teary-eyed Nick.  His audience encouraged him as he bravely explained what happened with his baby boy.  “I always noticed he had like a sinus thing, it was like a cough.  So I wanted to check it out.  They actually said his sinuses were pretty cool but by that time we found out he had another condition.  They called it a malignant tumor in his head.”

As soon as the news hit social media, a wave of condolences were sent Nick and Alyssa’s way.  Prayer-hand emojis from other celebrities like OT Genasis, Chance The Rapper, and Fat Joe were placed in the comment section of The Shade Room post.  Others remarked on how horrible the situation is and how they send their deepest condolences to Nick and Alyssa’s family.

Zen Cannon was Nick’s seventh son with Wild N’ Out model Alyssa Scott.  She is Cannon’s fourth baby’s mother.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

