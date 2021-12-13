Kentucky: Governor Beshear Says Death Tolls Will Continue After Tornadoes

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Our prayers are going out to those in Kentucky… As they had Tornadoes hit this weekend.

Here’s what Gov. Beshear had to say:

“It’s the deadliest tornado event we ever had and it’s going to be the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history,” Beshear said.

The damage was caused by four tornadoes that devastated the state late Friday into early Saturday.

According to Beshear, the death toll from tornadoes in Kentucky is over 80. He added that he expects it to exceed more than 100.

Confirmed deaths have spanned multiple counties. (Fox19)

