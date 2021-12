LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tyler Perry was involved in a car accident on Wednesday but he is ok.

via People:

“Tyler is absolutely fine, as is the other driver,” a source close to Perry tells PEOPLE, detailing the events that led up to the wreck in Los Angeles.

“The other driver cut across three lanes of traffic, right across Tyler’s path, and unfortunately his car hit her driver’s side.” (LoveBScott)