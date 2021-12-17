Sources Say Wendy Williams Is “Crazy Jealous” Of Sherri Shepherd’s Ratings Rise

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Word around The Purple Chair is that Wendy Williams is “crazy jealous” of Sherri Shepherd’s ratings rise in the media queen’s absence.

Sources told The Sun that Wendy is feeling very frustrated because of her hiatus due to medical reasons and Shepherd is winning over her audience while she’s away.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

SEE: New Daytime Queen? Sherri Shepherd Gives ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Season High Ratings As Guest Host

“Sherri is the closest to Wendy that her fans are going to get, and she’s funny!” the source told The Sun. “Wendy can’t stand watching people fill in for her. She just can’t, and especially someone like Sherri who is getting the love from her own audience.”

“Wendy gets crazy jealous, and having to sit on the sidelines is eating her up but there’s no way around it. The show must continue and when Sherri’s on, the numbers go up.”

Shepherd also had her own health scare when she had to have emergency surgery because of appendicitis.

SEE: Gary’s Tea: Sherri Shepherd Misses Hosting The Wendy Williams Show Due To Emergency Surgery [WATCH]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

“I started crying because the doctor said that I needed to have my appendix taken out like right then and there.”

Two days later she was back hosting. Wendy Williams is scheduled to be out until 2022.

SEE: Sherri Shepherd Returns To ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With Da Brat & Judy Opening Up About Brat’s Love Scene On The Chi [WATCH]

5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 1. Wendy Williams' Mother-In-Law Witnessed Abuse Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Kevin Hunter Fathered A Child With His Mistress Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. Wendy Williams Is Waiting To Divorce Her Husband Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Kevin Hunter Brought A House For His Mistress In Jersey Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. Wendy Williams Fired Her Staff Over Cheating Rumors Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus [caption id="attachment_1821358" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Wendy Williams has built a career off on the backs of celebrity controversy and talking about other people’s problems. From their personal relationships to their internal struggles, the popular daytime talk show host is always “in the know” and doesn’t have a problem spilling all the tea. But the host has some tea of her own that is creeping through the crevices into the forefront. For years, it’s been rumored Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter is physically and emotionally abusive. It was revealed in a bombshell report that Kevin also had a mistress, who he reportedly bought a residence down the block from his home with Wendy. Her frail appearance and need to sit down during most of her show, has led fans to speculate something more is wrong with the embattled host. Most recently, a report surfaced that Wendy’s mother-in-law allegedly witnessed Wendy suffer physical abuse at the hands of Kevin. But it is not confirmed. According to Wendy’s team, her Graves’ disease and a recent fractured shoulder is the cause of the Wendy Show being postponed for several weeks as she being treated. The last message on her Instagram page, reads, “As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.” The Wendy Show will produce original episodes starting with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28th. But in the mean time, here’s all the rumors swirling

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Sources Say Wendy Williams Is “Crazy Jealous” Of Sherri Shepherd’s Ratings Rise was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com