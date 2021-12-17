Local
Holiday Curfew for Kenwood Towne Centre!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

Kenwood Towne Centre is  implementing a curfew for anyone under 18 years old.

Black Lives Matter Protest Disrupts Holiday Shoppers At Mall Of America

During the holiday season, anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent with them. This is including the entire mall, parking lots and sidewalks as well.

Parental Guidance Required  begins on Dec. 18 and ends on Jan. 2.

View Dates and Curfew hours HERE.

