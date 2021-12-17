Holiday Curfew for Kenwood Towne Centre!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kenwood Towne Centre is implementing a curfew for anyone under 18 years old.

During the holiday season, anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent with them. This is including the entire mall, parking lots and sidewalks as well.

Parental Guidance Required begins on Dec. 18 and ends on Jan. 2.

View Dates and Curfew hours HERE.

