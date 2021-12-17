News
‘Not From Natural Causes’: Glenn Foster’s Autopsy Suggests Evidence Of ‘Strangulation’ Before Dying In Police Custody, Ben Crump’s Legal Team Says

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the legal team working on the former NFL star's case released the findings on Friday.

An autopsy performed on a former professional football player who was found dead in an Alabama jail earlier this month suggested that he may have been strangled or suffered trauma to his neck before he died in police custody, according to the legal team that has taken up his case.

Glenn Foster Jr. died on Dec. 6, two days after he was arrested for driving at a rate that was around double the 45 mph speed limit, according to statements from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The 31-year-old former NFL player was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempt to elude.

Foster’s father told the Washington Post that his son had an “altercation” behind bars On Dec. 5 and was ultimately found unresponsive when the prisoner arrived at a different corrections facility where he was transported on Dec. 6.

Those reports suggest Foster may have simply had a jail fight. But civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the lawyers working with him on Foster’s case said that according to Dr. Michael Baden, an internationally renowned medical examiner who performed an independent autopsy, there could be more to the in-custody death.

New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots

Defensive end Glenn Foster #97 of the New Orleans Saints takes the field before the start of the Saints and New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. | Source: Rob Carr / Getty

“Glenn Foster Jr.’s death, while in the Pickens County Sheriff’s custody and care, was not from natural causes as the independent autopsy suggests there was some evidence of neck compressions and strangulation,” Crump, and co-counsels Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann and Robert F. “Bobby” DiCello said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. “As we continue to investigate the case, we are learning that Mr. Foster’s death in Pickens County appears to be part of a disturbing trend of Black men dying while in the custody of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.”

Crump’s legal team also said they’re working to hold someone accountable for Foster’s death.

“Keeping people in your custody alive is literally the lowest bar we can set for a law enforcement agency, and is something that the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office failed to do. Pickens County owes the family the truth relating to Mr. Foster’s tragic death,” the statement continued. “These findings are deeply concerning and demand a full and transparent investigation into what happened to Glenn Foster Jr. and how he lost his life. We will not stop until we get answers and justice for Glenn, his family, and the community.”

Foster’s father said his son had previously experienced “manic” episodes and said his son was “uncooperative” and “not being reasonable” when they spoke on the phone while he was in jail.

“You could tell he was not his normal self,” Glenn Foster Sr. told CNN last week. NOLA.com reported that Foster had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder ten years earlier.

Contrary to the attorneys’ statement, it’s not just Black men who are mysteriously turning up dead while in the custody of American law enforcement. Aside from the high-profile death of Sandra Bland, whose 2015 death in a Texas jail made international headlines for its stunning lack of accountability, there are too many other instances where Black women have suffered a similar fate.

It was only in July when a 23-year-old mother died after spending more than a month in an Indiana jail while being held on charges from an alleged robbery and high-speed chase. After being transferred to a hospital, Ta’Neasha Chappell was found dead and her “face was swollen and beaten,” Sam Aguiar, a Louisville-based attorney representing Chappell’s family, said at the time. “They won’t explain why they ignored Ta’Neasha’s medical needs during the 24 hours leading up to her death, despite her constant vomiting and rising fever,” added Aguiar, who was part of the legal team that helped secure Breonna Taylor’s family a record police settlement.

UPDATED: 5:00 p.m. ET, Dec. 17, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Leonard "Hub" Hubbard, a member of the legendary band the Roots, passed away Thursday after battling cancer for over a decade. A skilled bassist, Hubbard was 62. Diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, multiple myeloma, Hubbard left the Roots in 2007. His wife told Philadelphia's ABC affiliate that Hubbard had been in remission, but his health took a turn for the worse Wednesday evening. She was not allowed to stay with him because of COVID-19 protocols. Hubbard marks the second high-profile death stemming from multiple myeloma in the past month. Commonly found in older people, multiple myeloma is considered a "silent killer" of Black people. As previously reported by NewsOne, there are disparities based on race at all stages of the disease. The cause for the disparities remains unclear. Hubbard first joined the group in 1992, shortly before recording their first LP, "Organix." According to Rolling Stone, Hubbard made a couple of appearances with the group after retiring notably in 2008 at the Roots Picnic and on stage with John Legend in 2010. Although he stopped touring with the band, Hubbard continued writing music. In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, his wife shared that he wrote songs for Jill Scott, Ben Harper, Vernon Reid, Jeff "Tain" Watts, and Philadelphia-based artists Lady Alma and Jaguar Wright. (Read the complete Philadelphia Inquirer profile here) "He wanted to be known for the type of music he was composing," his wife told the Inquirer. "And before he died, he was sitting there at night listening to the music, and he was so happy with it." The Roots paid tribute to their former bandmate shortly after the news broke Thursday. "It's with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard," tweeted The Roots. "May your transition bring peace to your family, to your friends, to your fans and all of those who loved you.  Rest in Melody Hub."   https://twitter.com/theroots/status/1471636432502460419?s=20 Despite the touching tribute, news reports indicate that some band members remain locked in a lawsuit stemming from Hubbard's claims of being underpaid compared to other members. His wife says the suit was not settled before Hubbard's passing. The infusion of sharp lyrics mixed with vibrant instrumentals remains a lasting part of the Roots style. Hubbard's addition on the bass added to the Root's soulful sound. Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives we've lost in 2021.

