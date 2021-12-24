10 Sexy Celebrity Men We Want To Deck Our Halls

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We all have that one celeb we’ve been absolutely smitten with this year, so we thought heck, why not make a list of some of the hottest celebs we wouldn’t mind gifting a bit of love to this Christmas. Some of these stars have made us laugh, cry and run for cover with their phenomenal acting talents, while a few of these hunky celebs have made us drop it low to their incredible tunes. It’s time for the holiday season and what better way to usher in some Yuletide cheer than with a bit of naughty fun. Don’t tell Santa, but here are 10 men we would love to smooch under the mistletoe this holiday.

Idris Elba

The London native has garnered praise for his roles on critically acclaimed TV shows and films including The Wire, American Gangster, and more recently Netflix’s The Harder They Fall where he takes on the role of the infamous outlaw, Rufus Buck. While the Golden Globe Winner captivates with his sultry British accent and impeccable acting chops, he’s quite coy off camera. Elba, who was previously graced with PEOPLE’s Sexist Man Alive title in 2018, told the outlet he was initially taken aback by the sentiment. “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” he said of the news. “I looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

Humble and hot? That’s a winning combination!

Jay Ellis

He’s the heartthrob fans have grown to love and hate on Issa Rae’s long-running HBO series Insecure. With the show finally wrapping up in its final season, fans will be sad to see Ellis’ beloved character “Lawrence” go and the ladies will be equally as heartbroken to see that sexy smile and those cute dimples leave too. The 39-year-old star got his big break acting in BET’s reprise of The Game in 2013, right before landing his life-changing role with Insecure.

Skepta

The British rapper‘s sculpted body is out of this world and there’s something so hot and alluring about his low-profile demeanor too. The Nigerian star catapulted to fame in the UK honing his rapping chops with local rap groups like the Meridian Crew and Roll Deep. In 2006, he released his viral mixtape titled Joseph Junior Adenuga, and the rest was history. The sexy stud has released a number of hits including 2016’s smash “That’s Not Me” and “Shutdown.” He’s also an honorary Chief in his hometown of Ijebe Ode, in Nigeria, Hollywood Life noted. Now that’s hot!

Omari Hardwick

The Power star is the personification of the hot “Bad Boy Type.” For almost nearly six years, Hardwick had lady fans wiping the sweat from their foreheads as we watched him take on the twists and turns of his character “Ghost,” an infamous drug lord with a complicated family life. Now that his tenure with the Starz crime drama has come to an end, the hunky male celeb has shined on other films and TV projects including Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead (2021) and HBO’s That Damn Michael Che.

Iman Shumpert

The former NBA star is a certified DILF, you know the opposite of a MILF. What’s not to love! From those chiseled abs to his giant 6″5 sexy towering stature, but one could argue that Shumpert’s real attraction truly lies deep in the way he cares for his busy and beautiful family with singer Teyana Taylor.

The Chicago native surprised fans this year as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, showing off his effortless dance moves that secured him some of the highest scores in DWTS history. Shumpert cemented his name in history books as the first NBA player to win the famed dance competition back in November. It’s safe to say, Iman’s sending hot flashes down our spines!

Kofi Siriboe

If you watch, OWN’s spicy contemporary drama series Queens Sugar, you’d be lying if you weren’t smitten by the charming smile and milky smooth skin of actor Nana-Kofie Siriboe. He’s just downright gorgeous. Siriboe has garnered much success from his role as Ralph Angel Bordelon on the television show. He was even nominated for an NAACP image award for three consecutive years. Although he hasn’t won the prestigious honor as of yet, he’s certainly won a place in our hearts.

Sarunas J. Jackson

There’s so much to love about the Games People Play leading star. He’s tall, dark, and absolutely handsome! If you’re new to the show, Sarunas portrays Marques King, a burgeoning basketball star whose success becomes compromised amid a twisty web of drama and lies. Turns out, Jackson’s hoops persona isn’t all for the camera. The 6″8 tall star actually played basketball at Roosevelt High School in Corona, California, and for Portland State in college, according to ESSENCE. The sexy piece of eye candy played as a forward and averaged a whopping 9.9 points per game.

Jackson also shined on season two of Insecure! Remember when he played Molly’s friend and love interest Alejandro ‘Dro’ Peña?

Tyler Lepley

Tyler Lepley became everyone’s obsession on P-Valley as the hunky security guard with eyes for Mercedes. Fast-forward to this year and the hot actor it topping everyone’s Christmas list as the star of Amazon Prime’s new show Harlem and the boo of social media influencer Miracle Watts. Tyler recently hit the top of the trending topics tab when a debate about who’s hotter: him or his lookalike Drake broke out on Twitter. Let’s just say he came out on top of that one.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya brings his cool swag Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves as the skillful and stylish Morpheus. Yahya has been on our radar since Candyman and continues to make us swoon every time we say his name (get it).

Damson Idris

The Snowfall star is one charming bloke. Hailing from the UK, Damson (a.k.a Dancin’ Address) has been making the ladies drop their britches with his irresistible smile. In addition to his break-out role on the FX American crime drama, Idris also stars as the co-lead in Netflix’s sci-fi action thriller Outside the Wire. (2021) Fans were curious if Idris was officially taken back in November after the actor was caught canoodling with Saweetie, but the two neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. Well, if he is, Saweetie is one lucky girl.

