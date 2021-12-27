The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Two Thieves Ordered Pizza To A Winchester Home Before Robbing It

A pair of home invaders got greedy in more ways than one during a recent burglary just over a week ago in Winchester, Virginia after reports say the perps ordered a pizza to the residence before robbing it of money, jewelry and other valuables.

According to WDVM, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was able to catch the thieves on surveillance camera set up in the home, which gave authorities enough information to identify their race and a possible motive.

“Police say the two suspects shown on surveillance pictures ordered and paid for a pizza to be sent to a home on the 200 block of Heath Court on December 18th. Police also say the suspects used the New York cell phone number, 929-407-4921, to order the pizza. Video also shows a black Dodge van with a paper license plate driving by the home very slowly as the pizza was being delivered.

The two men then broke into the home through the basement door and took high-end handbags, jewelry, cell phones and money. Police believe this home was robbed because the occupants are Asian and noted in a press release that two other homes were robbed in the same area on the same day.”

Based on the surveillance footage, both men are believed to be Asian or Hispanic and each wore red gloves. Tattoos on the right side of one man were also able to be identified.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Take a look below at the report to get a look at the famished felons:

 

 

Two Thieves Ordered Pizza To A Winchester Home Before Robbing It  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

