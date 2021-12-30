Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Ice Cube: Gives The Reason Chris Tucker Turned Down $12 Million For Friday Sequel

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Ice Cube is spilling all of the tea about Chris Tucker and Friday.

Cube says that Chris turned down $12 Million to do a Friday sequel because of religious reasons he didn’t want to cuss or smoke anymore.

via People:

The duo’s 1995 comedy was a hit, spawning two sequels: 2000’s Next Friday and 2002’s Friday After Next. Tucker, however, did not return to play Smokey in the subsequent films because of what Ice Cube, who was also a producer on the movies, said were “religious reasons.”

Related Stories

“We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore,” tweeted the rapper/actor, 52, when someone asked Wednesday whether Tucker “quit over money” reasons. (LoveBScott)

$12 Million , Chris Tucker , donjuanfasho , down , fasho celebrity news , For , friday , Gives , Ice Cube , Reason , Sequel , The , turned

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close