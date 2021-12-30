Ice Cube: Gives The Reason Chris Tucker Turned Down $12 Million For Friday Sequel

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Cube is spilling all of the tea about Chris Tucker and Friday.

Cube says that Chris turned down $12 Million to do a Friday sequel because of religious reasons he didn’t want to cuss or smoke anymore.

via People:

The duo’s 1995 comedy was a hit, spawning two sequels: 2000’s Next Friday and 2002’s Friday After Next. Tucker, however, did not return to play Smokey in the subsequent films because of what Ice Cube, who was also a producer on the movies, said were “religious reasons.”

“We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore,” tweeted the rapper/actor, 52, when someone asked Wednesday whether Tucker “quit over money” reasons. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: