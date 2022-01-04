Tristan Thompson: Confirms He’s The Father Of Maralee Nichols Baby & Apologizes to Khloé Kardashian

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tristan Thompson has admitted to being the father to Maralee Nichols baby and then apologizes to Khole.

In a statement posted via Instagram Stories, Tristan writes:

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” (LoveBScott)