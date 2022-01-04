Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Covid-19 Testing Site Opens Up At Crossroad Church Locations

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

In case you were looking for a testing location in the Nati. Crossroad Church has opened Covid-19 testing locations.

Via Fox19

Crossroads West Side began hosting an Ethos Testing site on Dec. 30. Drive-up PCR tests are available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

OTHER LOCATIONS:

  • Crossroads Mason will begin hosting a drive-thru test location on Tuesday. Testing will also be available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

  • Crossroads Florence will begin hosting a drive-thru location on Thursday. Testing will also be available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Crossroads Oakley is expected to begin hosting a walk-in and by-appointment testing location next week. Timing for that opening is pending Ethos staff availability.
at , cincinnati , Covid-19 , Crossroad Church , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , locations , Open , Sites , testing , up

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close