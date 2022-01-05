LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Aaliyah has a new album coming out this month.

I don’t know about you but I can’t wait for some new Aaliyah Music to hit the streets Fasho!

via: NME

Aaliyah‘s uncle Barry Hankerson has confirmed that the late singer’s forthcoming posthumous album ‘Unstoppable’ will be released this month.

Hankerson, who founded Aaliyah’s former label Blackground Records and owns all of her masters, revealed in a new interview that her fourth album will feature Ne-Yo, Drake, Snoop Dogg and Future following the release of recent single, ‘Poison’, which featured The Weeknd. (LoveBScott)