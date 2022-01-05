Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Aaliyah: Has A New Album Coming Out This Month

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Aaliyah has a new album coming out this month.

I don’t know about you but I can’t wait for some new Aaliyah Music to hit the streets Fasho!

via: NME

Aaliyah‘s uncle Barry Hankerson has confirmed that the late singer’s forthcoming posthumous album ‘Unstoppable’ will be released this month.

Hankerson, who founded Aaliyah’s former label Blackground Records and owns all of her masters, revealed in a new interview that her fourth album will feature Ne-Yo, Drake, Snoop Dogg and Future following the release of recent single, ‘Poison’, which featured The Weeknd. (LoveBScott)

20 Rare Aaliyah Photos To Remember The R&B Princess We Lost 20 Years Ago Today
20 photos
aaliyah , album , coming , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Has , month , music , new , out , This

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close