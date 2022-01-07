The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Dr. Collier Gives Ways To Protect Yourself Against COVID-19 At Work [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

As we all continue to try and stay healthy during this ongoing global pandemic, our good friend of the show Dr. Collier lends a few tips for today’s “Health Update” on how to avoid catching COVID-19 in the workplace.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

From investing in an air filter that can sit discretely on your desk to staying dosed up on vitamin D, Collier is making sure you can get your monthly check without having to risk contracting one of the many new variants of coronavirus. If you’re blessed to be employed, which unfortunately not everyone can say at the moment, make sure to tune in to what the doc has to say today.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Help yourself stay safe out there by checking out the latest “Health Update” with Dr. Collier on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Dr. Collier Gives Ways To Protect Yourself Against COVID-19 At Work [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close